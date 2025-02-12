Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Down 65.5% in January

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. 38,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,870. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

