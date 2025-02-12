Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.10 and last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 58765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNZ. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$14.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Tenaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of C$448.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.93.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

