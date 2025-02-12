TFB Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,753,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 880,921 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138,919.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 181,985 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 645,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 178,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 150,240 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

