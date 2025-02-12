TFB Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $104.35. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

