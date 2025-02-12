TFB Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ASML by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $752.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $725.78 and its 200 day moving average is $765.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

