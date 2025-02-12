TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 26,355 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 344,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

