TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $46,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average is $171.37.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

