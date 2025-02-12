The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Down 76.8% in January

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 43,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TD traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,596. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.7482 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

