Tim S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

TIM has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TIM to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TIMB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. TIM has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on TIM

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.