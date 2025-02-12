Top Industrial Stocks To Consider – February 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Vertiv are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are equities of companies that engage in the production, manufacturing, or distribution of goods and services used in construction, engineering, machinery, or other industries. These stocks typically reflect the performance of the industrial sector of the economy and are influenced by factors such as demand for industrial products, economic growth, and business investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $16.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.10. The stock had a trading volume of 64,861,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,861,070. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 169.18, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.23.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,643,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,873,402. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.47 and its 200-day moving average is $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $8.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,342,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,424. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

