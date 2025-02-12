Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

Quanta Services, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Rockwell Automation, Southern, and Equinor ASA are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are primarily engaged in the production, development, or distribution of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, or geothermal power. Investors may choose to invest in renewable energy stocks as a way to support the transition to clean energy and potentially benefit from the growth of the renewable energy industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.00. 737,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,697. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $205.82 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.98.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,969,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,083,678. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.90. The stock had a trading volume of 435,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.47. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $86.44. 1,381,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,021. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

EQNR traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. 5,144,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,505. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

