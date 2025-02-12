Troy D. Weaver Sells 10,457 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. 5,812,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,124. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $87,850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,439,000 after purchasing an additional 988,397 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,512,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

