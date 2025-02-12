True Nature Appoints Amy Lance as Secretary and Treasurer

On February 7, True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) announced a significant change within its executive team through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company revealed that Ms. Amy Lance has been appointed as the new Secretary and Treasurer, replacing Mr. John Mitchell in these roles.

Ms. Lance’s appointment follows a decision by the majority of the Board of Directors. She is notably identified as the wife of Mr. Mack Leath, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of True Nature. As of now, the company has not outlined any specific compensation plans for Ms. Lance in her new position.

Moreover, True Nature’s Board of Directors confirmed that they have not set compensation arrangements for the board members throughout the fiscal year 2025. The board has indicated a deferral of any decisions regarding compensation, citing upcoming staffing changes in the near future. True Nature is currently engaged in the interviewing process to onboard individuals with relevant expertise in data services, cloud computing, and software development to augment its workforce.

The filing also included a section on forward-looking statements, cautioning investors and stakeholders about potential risks and uncertainties associated with future plans and expectations of the company. The disclosure emphasizes that actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements due to various unpredictable factors.

In conclusion, the recent appointment of Ms. Amy Lance to key roles within True Nature signifies a strategic shift in the company’s leadership structure. The board’s stance on compensation and the ongoing recruitment efforts indicate a dynamic phase of organizational development for True Nature in the coming months.

