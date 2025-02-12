Truist Financial Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $6.44 on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 12,154,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,249. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Confluent has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $267,253.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at $19,140,391.68. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $148,800.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,649.79. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock worth $47,198,798. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 72.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7,342.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after buying an additional 2,319,919 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $21,127,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 46.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,513,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 802,353 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

