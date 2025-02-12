U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 13,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,755. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.82. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

