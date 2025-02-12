U.S. GoldMining Discovers New High Grade Zone at Raintree Deposit, Whistler Gold-Copper Project in Alaska

On February 10, 2025, U.S. GoldMining Inc. made a significant announcement regarding the discovery of a new high-grade zone at the Raintree Deposit within the Whistler Gold-Copper Project in Alaska, U.S.A. The company reported its findings in a news release, sharing key assay results from the 2024 confirmatory diamond core drilling program conducted at the Project.

Get alerts:

The newly discovered high-grade zone, designated as WH24-05, is located adjacent to the Raintree West Deposit and marks a notable breakthrough for U.S. GoldMining. The drilling revealed multiple zones of high-grade gold and silver polymetallic mineralization roughly 500 meters south of any previous drilling at the deposit.

Key Highlights from the Results Include:– A main zone composite intercept of 138.0 meters at 0.99 grams per tonne (g/t) gold equivalent (AuEq) containing 0.89 g/t gold, 0.05 percent copper, 17.57 g/t silver, 0.44% lead, and 0.95% zinc (with elevated grades of Ag, Pb, and Zn excluded in the AuEq calculations).– Several higher-grade individual intercepts within the main zone.

The discovery of this new style of mineralization, featuring high-grade gold and silver polymetallic veins, represents a significant validation of the company’s exploration strategy aimed at maximizing the Project’s resource potential. U.S. GoldMining plans to conduct additional follow-up drilling during the upcoming summer to further explore and delineate this newly identified zone of mineralization.

Tim Smith, the Chief Executive Officer of U.S. GoldMining, expressed enthusiasm about the results, emphasizing the unexpected high-grade gold and silver values in polymetallic veins encountered during the drilling process. The company’s geologists are eager to undertake further exploration to extend this new zone of mineralization, potentially leading to enhanced metal resource estimates for the Project.

The 2024 drilling program conducted by U.S. GoldMining comprised a total of six diamond core holes covering 4,006 meters, with a focus on both the Whistler and Raintree Deposits. The Raintree Deposit, situated east of the Whistler Deposit, showed promising results in terms of both open pit constrained and underground delineated deposits.

The Company’s comprehensive exploration methods yielded valuable geological insights, indicating a significant potential for resource expansion at the Whistler Gold-Copper Project. U.S. GoldMining is diligently compiling exploration data to plan its upcoming 2025 drill season, further enhancing its understanding of the mineral resource potential at the Project.

For more information on the full details of the Project and the technical reports related to these findings, interested parties can access the U.S. GoldMining website for additional information and updates.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read U.S. GoldMining’s 8K filing here.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Read More