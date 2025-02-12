Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of UNVGY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 101,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,111. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

About Universal Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.