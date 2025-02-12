Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) has been given a C$4.25 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.
