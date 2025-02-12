Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) has been given a C$4.25 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on URC

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

About Uranium Royalty

TSE URC traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,119. The firm has a market cap of C$407.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.69. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.35.

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.