Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Down 66.3% in January

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 70,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

