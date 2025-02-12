Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Holdings Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 164,513 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $3,764,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,233,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,845,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 28,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of VSGX opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.