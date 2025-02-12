Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,017,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 2,483,819 shares.The stock last traded at $69.16 and had previously closed at $68.82.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

