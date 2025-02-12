Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 576,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 471,603 shares.The stock last traded at $72.97 and had previously closed at $73.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,665,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

