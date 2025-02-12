Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Reduced by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 220,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

