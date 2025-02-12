Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 11.5% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $73,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Northwest Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

