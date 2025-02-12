Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 95.1% in January

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the January 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. 49,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,026. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

