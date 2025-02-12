Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.260-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.3 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 879,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,464. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $69,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,173.46. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

