Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350-3.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 3,215,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,319. Ventas has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

