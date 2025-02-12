Venu Holding Corporation Updates Corporate Presentation for Investor Meetings

On February 10, 2025, Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) reported in a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that they have updated their summary corporate presentation. This presentation, attached as Exhibit 99.1, is intended for use in meetings with investors and prospective strategic partners.

The company clarified that the content of the corporate presentation should not be considered “filed” for any regulatory purpose, including under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It emphasized that the information provided, along with Exhibit 99.1, is not to be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, despite any general language suggesting otherwise.

In their presentation, Venu Holding Corporation included forward-looking statements, as permissible under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While historical matters were addressed, discussions within the presentation included forward-looking statements concerning the company’s projects and expected financial performance. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” and “intends” signal these forward-looking projections.

The company underscored that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could result in actual performance differing from anticipated results. While specific risks associated with these statements were mentioned in the filing, unforeseen factors could also impact outcomes. Interested parties were advised to not overly rely on these forward-looking statements, as they reflect management’s views solely as of the filing date.

Following the disclosure, the company presented the required Financial Statements and Exhibits as outlined in Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K filing. This included Exhibit 99.1 – the Summary Presentation, and the Interactive Data file embedded within the Inline XBRL document under Exhibit 104.

Lastly, in compliance with regulatory requirements, the report was signed on behalf of Venu Holding Corporation by J.W. Roth, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman.

It is important to note that this article serves as a summary of the 8-K filing submitted by Venu Holding Corporation to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Venu Company Profile

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

