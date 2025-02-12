Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in January

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Verbund Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:OEZVY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188. Verbund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

