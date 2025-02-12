Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in January

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Verbund Stock Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:OEZVY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188. Verbund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.
Verbund Company Profile
