Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $166.11 and last traded at $166.79. Approximately 2,174,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,619,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Vistra by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,752,000 after buying an additional 1,037,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after acquiring an additional 219,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 36.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $409,087,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

