Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in January

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
Shares of VONHF remained flat at C$64.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. Vontobel has a twelve month low of C$64.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.99.
Vontobel Company Profile
