Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Insider Keith Sadler Purchases 2,500 Shares

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Keith Sadler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,451.75).

Warpaint London Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of W7L traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 399 ($4.97). 524,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,731. Warpaint London PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 283 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($8.09). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 513.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 537.59. The company has a market cap of £310.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

