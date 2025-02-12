Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Announces Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Waste Connections updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.43. Waste Connections has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $194.83. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.06.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

