Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Acquires Shares of 50,782 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

