WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 45791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on WildBrain from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of C$383.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.34.

In related news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 271,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$442,031.80. In the last three months, insiders have bought 404,890 shares of company stock worth $647,687. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

