WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 45791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on WildBrain from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
WildBrain Stock Performance
Insider Activity at WildBrain
In related news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 271,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$442,031.80. In the last three months, insiders have bought 404,890 shares of company stock worth $647,687. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.
