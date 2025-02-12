Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

WH traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. 1,078,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,403. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $109.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

