Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.14 and last traded at $109.01, with a volume of 1078220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.