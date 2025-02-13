467 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $197.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.02.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.