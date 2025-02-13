4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $4.55 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 855,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.