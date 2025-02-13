A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATEN

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.14. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 36,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.