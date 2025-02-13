Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 500.3% from the January 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGD stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

