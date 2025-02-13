accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LOQPF remained flat at $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
