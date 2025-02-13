accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LOQPF remained flat at $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.