Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $111.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $130.50.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.89.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

