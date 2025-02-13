Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 13th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the agriculture industry, including sectors such as farming, livestock, fishing, and food processing. These stocks are a way for investors to gain exposure to the performance and trends within the agriculture sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $470.94. 1,815,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.14. The company has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $485.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.04. 1,028,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,762. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.11. 391,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,442. Chubb has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Read More