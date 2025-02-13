Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 19.58%.
Air Lease Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of AL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 727,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Air Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
