Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in January

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Airports of Thailand Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This is an increase from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

