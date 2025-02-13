Aljian Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.20.

Eaton Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $309.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

