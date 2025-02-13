Aljian Capital Management LLC Sells 10,276 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aljian Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

