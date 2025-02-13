Allurion Technologies (NYSE: ALUR) Relaunches Allurion Balloon in France Following Regulatory ClearanceOn February 13, 2025, Allurion Technologies, Inc. made a significant announcement detailing the relaunch of the Allurion Balloon in France. This de

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Allurion Technologies’s 8K filing here.
Allurion Technologies Company Profile
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
