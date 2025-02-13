Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 68.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $21,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

